Arkansas PBS has earned 18 regional Emmy Award nominations from the Mid-America Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) and has been named a finalist for 11 Public Media Awards from the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) for original, local productions, marketing and communications efforts, community engagement and education projects. Winners will be announced at ceremonies slated for September. Nominated projects may be viewed at myarpbs.org/awardnominated.

“At Arkansas PBS, telling the unique stories of the people of our state and providing the best in educational community engagement is at the heart of everything we do,” CEO Courtney Pledger said. “To be recognized with so many nominations – including three Overall Excellence categories – shines a light on the priority we place on creativity, local perspectives and deep Arkansas connections.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.