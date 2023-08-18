Arkansas PBS has earned 18 regional Emmy Award nominations from the Mid-America Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) and has been named a finalist for 11 Public Media Awards from the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) for original, local productions, marketing and communications efforts, community engagement and education projects. Winners will be announced at ceremonies slated for September. Nominated projects may be viewed at myarpbs.org/awardnominated.
“At Arkansas PBS, telling the unique stories of the people of our state and providing the best in educational community engagement is at the heart of everything we do,” CEO Courtney Pledger said. “To be recognized with so many nominations – including three Overall Excellence categories – shines a light on the priority we place on creativity, local perspectives and deep Arkansas connections.”
For the third consecutive year, Arkansas PBS is a finalist for three Public Media Awards for Overall Excellence: Marketing/Communications, Community Engagement and Education.
Arkansas PBS original productions receiving multiple nominations included:
AR PBS Sports
AR PBS Sports, the home for high school state championships in Arkansas, recognizes the vital role high school activities play in the education and development of young adults, while connecting families statewide by featuring hometown athletes competing in the biggest games of the season. Under contract with the Arkansas Activities Association, Arkansas PBS broadcasts high school championship activities for football, basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball for classifications 1A-7A. In addition to creating viewing opportunities for those who may not be able to attend the games, AR PBS Sports enables talented young athletes to connect with college recruiters and possible scholarships.
“Sportraits” – Regional Emmy Awards, Sports Story – Short Form Content. Produced by Terrell Case.
“Sportraits” – Regional Emmy Awards, Editor – Short Form or Long Form Content. Edited by Terrell Case.
“Canaan Sandy” – Regional Emmy Award, Sports Story – Short Form Content. Produced by Eric White and Corey Womack.
“Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame” – Regional Emmy Award, Historical/Cultural – Short Form Content. Produced by Paulina Sobczak.
“The One and Only Canaan Sandy” – Public Media Award, Content – Short Form.
“Arkansas PBS Sports Media Campaign” – Public Media Award, Marketing & Communications – Integrated Media Campaign.
‘Dirt’
This original Arkansas PBS documentary breaks through the surface to explore the living, breathing ecosystem beneath. The film address soil conservation and delves into how Arkansas farmers, ranchers and more are improving their operations by helping the environment. Major funding for “Dirt” was provided by the Pulaski County Conservation District and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Arkansas.
“Dirt” – Regional Emmy Award, Documentary – Cultural. Produced by Jennifer Gibson.
“Dirt” – Regional Emmy Award – Audio – Live or Post-Production. Audio by Tracy Prince.
“Dirt” – Public Media Award, Content – Topical Feature.
‘Blueberry’s Clubhouse’
This original pre-K-2 children’s program features Blueberry, a curious puppet guide, and her friends at Camp Onomatopoeia participating in fun, engaging and insightful summer activities across The Natural State. The series is produced in partnership with the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts.
“Blueberry’s Clubhouse: Campfire Tales” – Regional Emmy Award, Arts/Entertainment – Long Form Content. Produced by Terrell Case, Eric White, Corey Womack and Rivka Kuperman.
“Blueberry’s Clubhouse: Campfire Tales” – Regional Emmy Award, Director – Short or Long Form Content. Directed by Corey Womack.
“Blueberry’s Clubhouse: Snawfuss Animation” – Regional Emmy Award, Graphic Arts – Motion Graphics and Visual Effects. Graphics by Greg Mobley.
‘Rise and Shine’
This extensive educational program was designed to boost summer learning and help K-5 students retain academic learning targets. The six-week program featured lessons led by Arkansas teachers to reinforce learning in key subjects including literacy, math, science and social studies.
“Rise and Shine” Season 2 – Public Media Award, Community Engagement – Community Initiative.
“Let’s Take a Vacation” – Regional Emmy Award, Entertainment – Short Form Content. Produced by Levi Agee.
“Let’s Take a Vacation” – Regional Emmy Award, Director – Short or Long Form Content. Directed by Levi Agee.
“Songs Away” – Regional Emmy Award, Director – Short or Long Form Content. Directed by Eric White.
“Songs Away” – Regional Emmy Award, Editor – Short or Long Form Content. Edited by Eric White.
“Songs Away” – Regional Emmy Award, Graphic Arts – Motion Graphics and Visual Effects. Graphics by Eric White.
“Songs Away” – Regional Emmy Award, Musical Composition/Arrangement. Composed by Steve Lee.
Arkansas PBS also received the following nominations:
“Yo-Yo Ma & Carrie Mae Weems at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art” – Regional Emmy Award, Special Event Coverage – Live. Produced by Anita Grote.
“Dolly Parton Interview” – Regional Emmy Award, Interview/Discussion – Short Form or Long Form Content. Produced by Sajni Kumpuris.
“Be Pro, Be Proud: Tyson” – Regional Emmy Award, Business/Consumer Short Form Content. Produced by Cody Scott.
“Speak Up, Speak Out: Teen Suicide Awareness and Prevention” – Public Media Award, Education – Teacher Professional Learning.
“Arkansas PBS Family Day 2022” – Public Media Award, Community Engagement – Kids & Family.
“Connecting ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ to Arkansas” – Public Media Award, Community Engagement – National Project.
“Celebrating Arkansas” – Public Media Award, Marketing & Communications – Social Media.
The Public Media Awards honor NETA members’ finest work in content, community engagement, marketing/communications and education. With the exception of the overall excellence categories, stations compete within their divisions based on their station size. Awards are judged by a group of expert panelists from within the public media system, as well as industry professionals working outside of public media.
The 55th PMA winners will be announced at the PMA Gala Sunday, Sept. 10, at the 2023 NETA Conference and CPB Public Media Thought Leader Forum.
The 47th annual Mid-America Regional Emmy Awards ceremony will be held Saturday, Sept. 30.
