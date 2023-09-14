Arkansas PBS has won two Public Media Awards from the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) in the 55th annual competition. Winners were announced Sunday, Sept. 10, during the PMA Gala at the 2023 NETA Conference and CPB Public Media Thought Leader Forum. Videos of the winning and nominated projects may be viewed at myarpbs.org/awardwinning and myarpbs.org/award nominated.
The Public Media Awards honor NETA members’ finest work in content, community engagement, marketing/communications and education.
“At Arkansas PBS, we are proud to be recognized with these Public Media Awards that acknowledge the highest caliber work from public media networks across the nation,” CEO Courtney Pledger said. “We are committed to producing exemplary programming, educational content and community engagement opportunities for all Arkansans.”
Arkansas PBS won the following Public Media Awards:
“Rise and Shine” Season 2 – Community Engagement – Community Initiative. This extensive educational program was designed to boost summer learning and help K-5 students retain academic learning targets. The six-week program featured lessons led by Arkansas teachers to reinforce learning in key subjects including literacy, math, science and social studies.
“Arkansas PBS Family Day 2022” – Community Engagement – Kids & Family. This free public event that encourages community spirit through family-friendly fun, entertainment and educational activities attracted more than 5,000 attendees in fall 2022. With the theme “‘C’ is for Community,” the event featured PBS KIDS costume characters, live entertainment, hands-on activities and games, studio tours and more.
Arkansas PBS was also a finalist in the following PMA categories:
Overall Excellence in Marketing/Communications.
Overall Excellence in Community Engagement.
Overall Excellence in Education.
“Arkansas PBS Sports Media Campaign” – Marketing & Communications – Integrated Media Campaign.
“The One and Only Canaan Sandy” – Content – Short Form.
“Dirt” – Content – Topical Feature.
“Speak Up, Speak Out: Teen Suicide Awareness and Prevention” – Education – Teacher Professional Learning.
“Connecting ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ to Arkansas” – Community Engagement – National Project.
“Celebrating Arkansas” – Marketing & Communications – Social Media.
