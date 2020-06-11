Arkansas PBS will examine how race permeates and affects the lives of Arkansans in the live program “Healing the Divide: Race Relations in Arkansas” on Thursday, June 11, at 7 p.m.
Host Malcolm Glover, CEO of Glover Global Consulting, and guests, including an appearance by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, will discuss topics involving race, such as police brutality, racial history, disparities and community interactions. Dr. Sybil Jordan-Hampton, former president of Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation; Epiphany “Big Piph” Morrow, hip hop artist and founder of I Am Not Them; Tamika Edwards, J.D., executive director of the Social Justice Institute, Philander Smith College; and Dr. Christina Standerfer, dispute resolution scholar, will be among the featured panelists.
Jimmy Warren, host of ArkanTalk, will interview KenDrell Collins, assistant federal public defender and member of the governor’s law enforcement task force; Laura Brunson, LR CARBON (Community Activists Rebuilding Our Nation) board member; and Crossett Police Chief J.W. Cruce about police reform.
Viewer questions and comments are encouraged during the program at paffairs@myarkanaspbs.org, on face book.com/arkansaspbs or on Twitter with #ARPBS.
Families and educators looking for resources to talk to children and help them learn about race, racism, protesting, civil rights, Black history and historical individuals, bias, news, current events and more can access free content from Arkansas PBS LearningMedia (my arkansaspbs.pbslearning media.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.