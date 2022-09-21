Arkansas PBS brings Family Day back to Conway from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5.
This free public event encourages community spirit through family-friendly fun, entertainment and educational activities. The event will be held at the statewide network headquarters, 350 South Donaghey Ave., Conway. Families are encouraged to RSVP at myarpbs.org/familyday.
This year’s theme is “‘C’ is for Community,” allowing families to enjoy all that public media and its partners offer Arkansas, from A to Z.
“Arkansas PBS plays a vital role in the early educational development of children in our state, and Family Day lets us open our doors and our studios to young learners and their families,” Arkansas PBS CEO Courtney Pledger said. “Arkansas PBS Family Day is a staff favorite because it gives us a chance to connect with so many of the families we serve – from Central Arkansas and every corner of the state.
“We’re excited to collaborate with our community partners, and to host families statewide for a day packed with activities, PBS KIDS characters, food and fun.”
Special guests for the day include Alma from “Alma’s Way,” Buddy from “Dinosaur Train,” Clifford the Big Red Dog, Curious George and Daniel Tiger. Families are invited to meet and take photos with the characters.
During the event, Arkansas PBS will kick off the 2022 Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive. Families are encouraged to give back to their communities by donating new and gently used sweaters to help keep their neighbors warm this winter.
Additionally, Arkansas PBS has planned free activities and entertainment for the entire family:
Children are encouraged to dress as their favorite PBS KIDS characters.
Inflatable bounce houses.
An opportunity to meet animals from the Little Rock Zoo.
Live scientific demonstrations with the Museum of Discovery in two 20-minute shows.
Fun new ways to grow veggies at home with St. Joseph Center of Arkansas.
Interactive fitness activities with the Little Rock Lightning professional basketball team and the Little Rock Marathon.
Fun activities and giveaways with the Arkansas Travelers Minor League Baseball team and their mascots.
Live music performances by mömandpöp and Papa Rap.
Arts and crafts activities with Conway Alliance for the Arts and the Creative Institute of Central Arkansas.
Story time with Arkansas PBS Education Department staff.
Tours of Arkansas PBS’s studios.
Face painting.
Exploring a firetruck with the Conway Fire Department.
Outdoor activities with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
Sidewalk chalk art time.
Hot dogs, popcorn, cookies and drinks.
Local food trucks including Ol’ Bart Southern Eats, Grilled Sandwich Company, Chicken Salad Chick and Fry Fry Crazy will be on hand for additional food and snacks.
Arkansas PBS Family Day is presented as an environmentally friendly event in partnership with Keep Arkansas Beautiful and the Little Rock Sustainability Commission.
Community service groups or corporate volunteer groups interested in volunteering for Arkansas PBS Family Day can sign up at myarpbs.org/family dayvolunteers or contact Nick Starnes at 800-662-2386 for more information.
Additional information and the most current schedule of activities are available at myarpbs.org/familyday. Updates are also available by signing up for emails at myarpbs.org/signup.
Arkansas PBS Family Day 2022: ‘C’ is for Community is made possible with support from Crain Buick GMC of Conway, the Conway Advertising and Promotion Commission, Palmer Music Co., Acxiom, First Community Bank, The UPS Store #67777, Delta Dental of Arkansas, Velda Lueders – Coldwell Banker RPM Grp, Ritter Communications, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Catalyst Counseling, First Security Bank, Freyaldenhoven Heating & Cooling, H+N Architects, Hopebridge, Mathnasium of Little Rock, Pediatrics Plus and Summit Utilities.
