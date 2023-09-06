Arkansas PBS is getting set to host Family Day, a free public event that encourages community spirit through entertainment and educational activities, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 30. Held at the public broadcaster’s statewide headquarters at 350 S. Donaghey Ave., families are encouraged to RSVP at myarpbs.org/conwayfamilyday.

This year’s theme is “’I’ is for Imagination,” and the event will feature PBS KIDS costume characters, free snacks for children, live entertainment, hands-on kids’ activities and games, studio tours, giveaways and prizes and an Arkansas PBS pop-up shop.

