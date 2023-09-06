Arkansas PBS is getting set to host Family Day, a free public event that encourages community spirit through entertainment and educational activities, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 30. Held at the public broadcaster’s statewide headquarters at 350 S. Donaghey Ave., families are encouraged to RSVP at myarpbs.org/conwayfamilyday.
This year’s theme is “’I’ is for Imagination,” and the event will feature PBS KIDS costume characters, free snacks for children, live entertainment, hands-on kids’ activities and games, studio tours, giveaways and prizes and an Arkansas PBS pop-up shop.
Special guests for the day include Clifford the Big Red Dog, Curious George and Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat from “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.” Families are invited to meet and take photos with the characters. Children are also encouraged to dress as their favorite PBS KIDS characters.
Arkansas PBS is partnering with the Arkansas Foodbank at the event to gather donations of after-school and weekend snacks for families who struggle with food insecurity.
“Following the theme of ‘‘I’ is for Imagination,’ Family Day attendees are asked to ‘imagine a world where no child goes hungry’ by bringing nonperishable, kid-friendly food items as a donation,” a news release issued by Arkansas PBS on Tuesday read. “Suggested items include granola bars, juice boxes, gummy/fruit snacks, noodle cups and raisins.”
Other free activities and entertainment Arkansas PBS has planned for the Conway event include:
Inflatable bounce houses.
A presentation with live animals from the Little Rock Zoo.
Interactive fitness activities with the Little Rock Marathon.
Fun activities and giveaways with the Arkansas Travelers Minor League Baseball team and their mascots.
Live music performances by mömandpöp and Papa Rap.
Green screen “dance party” with DJ Mario Luna.
Interactive maker activity with The Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub.
Exploration of a giant brain with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
An instrument petting zoo from the Conway Symphony Orchestra.
Story time with Faulkner County Library staff.
Exploration of a firetruck with the Conway Fire Department.
Popcorn, fresh fruit, string cheese, Goldfish and drinks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to check out the event schedule for time-specific activities and performances. Additional information and the most current schedule of activities are available at myarpbs.org/events. Updates are also available by signing up for emails at myarpbs.org/signup.
Local food trucks including Blue Barn Bakery, Loblolly Creamery, Millie’s Fish and Shrimp and Nach’yo Nachos will be on hand for additional food and snacks for purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.