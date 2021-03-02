Arkansas Farm Bureau, known throughout Arkansas for supporting rural communities and public policies like healthcare, agriculture and access to services, is now partnering with Arkansas PBS on community programming and other local projects. This partnership is the perfect alignment of two notable organizations in Arkansas with a mission to serve Arkansans everywhere through education initiatives, health awareness and supporting agricultural and rural community life.
For generations, Arkansans have thrived in rural communities, prospering through agriculture and developing deep traditions. The new monthly series “Good Roots” will explore rural community life, agribusiness and how these things are evolving through modern advances. The series’ first segment will premiere immediately following “Arkansas Week” Friday, April 16, on Arkansas PBS and livestream at myarpbs.org/watchlive. Starting in May, the segment will air on the second Friday of each month.
“As Arkansans, we all have a proud, emotional tie to this unique place we call home,” Arkansas PBS CEO Courtney Pledger said. “‘Good Roots’ will shine a light on the agricultural backbone of the state and share the essential stories, experiences and news of our rural communities.
“Our partnership with Arkansas Farm Bureau is one for the good of community. It will allow us to focus on and dig deeper into the real stories of rural life, celebrate our communities and provide rich educational content.”
“Arkansas Farm Bureau is dedicated to sharing the critical role agriculture plays in our lives and economy,” Arkansas Farm Bureau Board President Rich Hillman said. “Arkansas is built on the foundation of farming, and that story is much more complicated than what is often portrayed.
“We hope this partnership with Arkansas PBS will help us fulfill our mission of telling the deeper stories of what it’s like to live, grow and succeed in our great state.”
Segments and bonus footage of “Good Roots” and future content will also be featured on all Arkansas PBS digital platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, the Engage Arkansas PBS app and the PBS Video app. A blog series will accompany the segments at myarkansaspbs.org.
“We’re excited and grateful for this new partnership with such a respected organization in Arkansas to further expand our education projects and community health initiatives and to support the already great programs Arkansas Farm Bureau has initiated across the state,” Arkansas PBS Chief Content Officer Greg Gerik said.
“Together with Arkansas PBS, we will help people throughout the state develop an even greater appreciation for rural life, in turn promoting more community good, educational opportunities and programs,” Arkansas Farm Bureau Executive Vice President Warren Carter said.
Major funding for “Good Roots” is provided by Arkansas Farm Bureau.
