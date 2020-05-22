Arkansas PBS Foundation has announced recently elected board members.
“I am pleased to welcome our four newest board members to the Arkansas PBS Foundation Board,” Dr. S. Lynne Rich, chair, said. “These individuals embody the spirit of public media and bring a wealth of experience and expertise in their fields to the table.
“The addition of these directors complements our board members’ skills and experiences, and we are confident they will provide valuable contributions and perspectives as we further our fundraising activities to fulfill the missions and goals of Arkansas PBS. We are extremely fortunate to have them by our side as we continue to strengthen public media in Arkansas.”
Members joining the Arkansas PBS Foundation Board are:
Catherine Bays, chief development officer for Arkansas’s Museum of Discovery where she manages fundraising for the museum. She has previously worked in development and membership with the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Foundation, Arkansas Repertory Theater and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. She founded the Classical Ballet Academy Company in Bentonville. Bays is a graduate of the University of Arkansas.
M. Gayle Corley, attorney with Corley Law Firm in Little Rock. Corley assists clients with estate planning, elder law, trust administration, probate, premarital agreements and real estate transactions. She is licensed to practice law in Arkansas and New York and is an accredited attorney with the Veterans Administration. Corley is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and earned her juris doctorate from the University of Arkansas School of Law.
Dr. Chris Jones, executive director of Winrock International’s Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub. Jones previously served as executive director of the Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative in Boston, Massachusetts, and assistant dean for graduate education at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He holds bachelor’s degrees in physics and math from Morehouse College, and a Ph.D. in planning, a master’s in nuclear engineering and a master’s in technology and policy, all from MIT.
Peggy Matson, director of the Arkansas State Board of Collection Agencies, is a graduate of Harding University and holds a juris doctorate from the UA Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.
The board also includes: Dr. S. Lynne Rich, chair, associate professor at the University of Central Arkansas, Conway; Phil Kaplan, vice chair, attorney, Little Rock; Jonathan Rhodes, secretary/treasurer, community developer, Cherokee Village; Dr. Linda Beene, former director of Arkansas Department of Higher Education, Conway; Annette Herrington, CPA, Little Rock; Dr. Calvin Johnson, former UA Pine Bluff education dean and interim chancellor, Pine Bluff; Scott Pace, partner, Impact Management Group, Little Rock; Courtney Pledger, executive director, Arkansas PBS, Conway; Larry Ross, president, Ross Consulting, Sherwood; and Ronnie Williams, vice president for Student Services, UCA, Conway.
