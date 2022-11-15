Arkansas PBS is gearing up for Thanksgiving with holiday programming for everyone in the family, highlighted by “An Arthur Thanksgiving,” a marathon of “Miss Scarlet and The Duke” and “Great Performances: Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show.” The complete Thanksgiving schedule is available for download at myarpbs.org/thanksgiving.
“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” celebrates Thanksgiving with “Neighborhood Thank You Day.” In this episode, the neighborhood celebrates Thank You Day by placing notes on the Thank You Tree, but Daniel has trouble deciding what he wants to put in his note. This episode airs Monday, Nov. 21, at 1 p.m., with an encore Thursday, Nov. 24, at 8:30 a.m.
“Wild Kratts” take an early morning mission to defend the honor of the wild turkey and to stop Gourmand, who is hunting for the largest, fattest turkey in the forest in “Happy Turkey Day” airing Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 6:30 a.m., with an encore Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, at 6:30 a.m.
“An Arthur Thanksgiving,” an hour-long special that debuted Nov. 16, 2020, centers on Arthur and his family and friend’s search for their dog Pal around Elwood City. The special will air Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 9:30 a.m. and encore Thursday, Nov. 24, at 11:30 a.m.
“Pinkalicious & Peterrific” make a Thanksgiving Day appearance with “A Fairy Thanksgiving,” in which Pinkalicious and Peterrific accidentally damage Fairyanna’s Thanksgiving table and are determined to make things right. “Pinkalicious & Peterrific” airs Thursday, Nov. 24, at 10:30 a.m.
Arkansas PBS’s Thanksgiving lineup also features a marathon of “Miss Scarlet and The Duke,” on Thursday, Nov. 24 from 12:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. with a lone hour-and-a-half-long “BBC World News America” and “PBS NewsHour” break. Kate Phillips (“Peaky Blinders”) stars in a six-part mystery as the headstrong, first-ever female detective in Victorian London. Stuart Martin (“Jamestown”) plays her childhood friend, professional colleague and potential love interest, Scotland Yard Detective Inspector William Wellington, a.k.a., The Duke.
Then, Friday, Nov. 25, at 8 p.m., “Great Performances: Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio Show” will premiere. Recorded in April 2022, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award nominee Josh Groban makes his way back to New York City for a concert celebration of the arts that also serves as his love letter to New York City. Groban will perform his signature hits including “You Raise Me Up” and will be joined on stage by Cyndi Lauper, Denee Benton, Breland and Tiler Peck.
Other Thanksgiving programming will be featured on ARPBS-CREATE (digital subchannel 2) featuring “America’s Test Kitchen,” “A Chef’s Life,” “Cook’s Country,” “A Home for Christy Rost: Thanksgiving,” “How She Rolls,” “New Orleans Cooking With Kevin Belton” and “Sara’s Weeknight Meals.”
More historical Thanksgiving programming will be airing on the ARPBS-WORLD (digital subchannel 4) including “Stories from the Stage,” “Surviving New England’s Great Dying” and “The First Official Thanksgiving.”
