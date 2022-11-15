Arkansas PBS is gearing up for Thanksgiving with holiday programming for everyone in the family, highlighted by “An Arthur Thanksgiving,” a marathon of “Miss Scarlet and The Duke” and “Great Performances: Josh Groban’s Great Big Radio City Show.” The complete Thanksgiving schedule is available for download at myarpbs.org/thanksgiving.

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” celebrates Thanksgiving with “Neighborhood Thank You Day.” In this episode, the neighborhood celebrates Thank You Day by placing notes on the Thank You Tree, but Daniel has trouble deciding what he wants to put in his note. This episode airs Monday, Nov. 21, at 1 p.m., with an encore Thursday, Nov. 24, at 8:30 a.m.

