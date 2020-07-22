Arkansas PBS will honor the life and work of former U.S. Rep. John Lewis, one of the key leaders of the civil rights movement, with special programming throughout the week.
Lewis’ life as an activist included lunch counter sit-ins, Freedom Rides, the 1963 March on Washington, and the 1965 Selma to Montgomery march that became known as “Bloody Sunday.” All programs will be broadcast on ARPBS-1 and streamed live at www.myarkansaspbs.org/live.
“Barnes and … A Conversation With John Lewis,” a two-part special produced here in Arkansas by Arkansas PBS in 2014, will air Thursday, July 23, at 7 and 7:30 p.m. In the first half-hour Lewis discusses his life and legacy during the civil rights movement. The second half-hour focuses on his book “March: Book One,” co-written by Andrew Aydin and illustrated by Little Rock native Nate Powell.
“John Lewis: Get in the Way” will air with additional memorial footage Monday, July 27, at 8 p.m. The 2017 program follows the journey of the civil rights hero, congressman and human rights champion. At the Selma March, Lewis came face-to-face with club-wielding troopers and exemplified non-violence.
On Wednesday, July 22, at 4:30 p.m., Arkansas PBS will broadcast “Arthur: Arthur Takes a Stand.” In this 2018 episode, Arthur thinks Mrs. MacGrady is being treated unfairly, so – with some guidance from special guest Lewis – he decides the best way to take a stand is to take a seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.