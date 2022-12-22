Sweater drive

St. Paul, a community with a population of 111, collected 88 cold weather items to help keep their neighbors warm this winter as part of Arkansas PBS’s Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive. June Waddill, St. Paul Friends of the Library president, helped prepare the sweaters for distribution in the community room, where residents can try on items and take home what they need.

 Submitted photo

Arkansas PBS and 47 libraries across the state have collected more than 2,500 sweaters in the 2022 Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive held Nov. 5-30 as a tribute to Fred Rogers and his example of being a caring neighbor. Items collected in this drive are now being distributed by various local charities as frigid temperatures are forecast to enter the state this week.

During the Neighborhood Sweater Drive, members of the community donated new or gently worn sweaters, as well as other cold-weather clothing, at participating libraries, the Arkansas PBS headquarters in Conway and the First Friends Preschool in Rogers. Participating libraries were encouraged to choose recipient organizations for the items they collected. The 20 organizations chosen for distribution include the Salvation Army, the Children’s Advocacy Alliance, public schools, senior centers and nursing homes, and many more.

