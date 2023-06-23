Arkansas PBS has announced a giveaway for 15 tickets to its “Arkansas Treasures” filming event Aug. 5-6 at the network studios in Conway. Entries will be accepted through July 7.

“Arkansas Treasures,” a new program showcasing the wonderful, weird and wild collectibles and antiques to be found throughout The Natural State, will allow attendees to bring treasures from their attics, basements, barns and beyond to be evaluated by a professional (for entertainment purposes only) and potentially have their stories shared in a December broadcast.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.