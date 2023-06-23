Arkansas PBS has announced a giveaway for 15 tickets to its “Arkansas Treasures” filming event Aug. 5-6 at the network studios in Conway. Entries will be accepted through July 7.
“Arkansas Treasures,” a new program showcasing the wonderful, weird and wild collectibles and antiques to be found throughout The Natural State, will allow attendees to bring treasures from their attics, basements, barns and beyond to be evaluated by a professional (for entertainment purposes only) and potentially have their stories shared in a December broadcast.
To provide a fair, secure and efficient experience, all attendees are required to register in advance. Only ticket holders will be admitted to the event. Anyone interested in participating in the ticket giveaway should register at myarpbs.org/arkansastreasures. Winners will be chosen and notified by email on or around July 17, will have 48 hours to confirm their attendance and will be asked to share what items they plan to bring for evaluation. Each ticket awarded will grant the ticket holder and one guest admission to the “Arkansas Treasures” event with a total of two items to be evaluated.
Guaranteed admission for two people and evaluation of up to two items total is available for a $120 donation to the Arkansas PBS Foundation. In addition to admission, the donation includes a year-long Arkansas PBS membership; a subscription to on-demand streaming of favorite PBS programs through Arkansas PBS Passport; and one year of Arkansas PBS Magazine with the network’s latest programming, news and highlights.
“Arkansas Treasures” will feature several professional evaluators meeting with individuals to discuss the heirlooms, collectibles and garage sale finds that they’re eager to learn more about, and viewers will get to hear the stories of how they acquired these items and how much each is potentially worth. The program is slated to premiere in December. Amory LeCuyer, owner and lead appraiser for Hampton House Auctions in Yorktown, Virginia, serves as Lead Appraiser for the production.
Due to occupancy restrictions, walk-ins cannot be accommodated, so registration is required to attend the event. Registered attendees may bring a guest, but guests cannot bring items to be evaluated.
Event guidelines
Items cannot exceed 50 pounds and must be easily carried by hand. For liability reasons, Arkansas PBS’s staff and volunteers are not permitted to assist with items. No items may be left unattended. Arkansas PBS’s professional evaluators will not evaluate coins, currency, stamps, vehicles, explosives, ammunition of any kind, glass fire extinguishers or items containing hazardous materials. Antique firearms must not be loaded; antique firearms and edged weapons will be inspected upon arrival.
Items do not need to have local ties to Arkansas. Collectibles from anywhere around the world are welcome. A collection may be considered as a single item. However, if objects of the collection are bulky, attendee should bring a representative sampling of the collection.
Examples of items that can be brought for evaluation include: artwork, antique firearms, books and historic documents, jewelry, toys and games, Civil War memorabilia, mineralogy and gemstones and agricultural collectibles.
