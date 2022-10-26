Arkansas PBS and 44 libraries across the state have partnered to sponsor the Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive as a tribute to Fred Rogers and his example of being a caring neighbor. The drive will be held Nov. 5-30.

“‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ personifies a place where caring and consideration for others instills good feelings in all of us,” Arkansas PBS CEO Courtney Pledger said. “The messages and values children learn from Fred Rogers are timeless.

