Arkansas PBS and Philander Smith College have partnered for Bless the Screen, a new screening series designed to unite students and communities through films illuminating the Black experience and telling stories that matter, the broadcaster announced in a recent news release.

Each event will feature a historical or contemporary film and leave room for dialogue, reflection and the opportunity to explore issues relevant to the world today.

