Arkansas PBS will remember former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the historic civil rights figure and cultural icon who passed away Sept. 18, in “RBG: Her Legacy & the Court’s Future, a PBS NewsHour Special” premiering Thursday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m.
As the country is mourning a historic civil rights figure and a cultural icon, it is also being torn further in political acrimony over the fight to fill her seat.
“NewsHour” will focus on both of these major themes, with conversations with people who knew and worked with Ginsburg and others who carry her work forward in the law. Reporting will include the battle to replace her – how that is changing the remaining days of the 2020 campaign, and also possibly the very structure and nature of the Senate and the Court themselves.
Along with these thoughtful conversations and news making interviews, the special will feature Ginsburg in her own words – from various interviews the “NewsHour” and PBS have done in the past – and a wide range of voices of people explaining what RBG meant to them.
