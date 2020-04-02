Arkansas PBS now provides text message updates about livestreaming government events on the Arkansas Citizens Access Network (AR-CAN), myarkansaspbs.org/arcan.
To receive updates about livestreaming government events, such as Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 update, right on your phone, text ARCAN to 313131.
AR-CAN provides unprecedented access to state government, giving Arkansas citizens a front row seat to legislative proceedings, board and commission meetings, and other government hearings and activities. The website is dedicated to livestreaming Arkansas state government events and meetings and serves as an important educational tool, allowing students to see their government at work while learning about public affairs and civic responsibility.
