Arkansas PBS, a PBS broadcast station based in Conway, received eight Mid-America Emmy nominations after the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominees.
Blueberry's Clubhouse, a children's program that features a fun-loving puppet guide named Blueberry who engages kids in insightful activities during the summer months, that just finished its second season last month, received three nominations this year. The nominations were in Informational/Instructional - Short Form Content for the episode “Exploring Helium, Hydrogen & Nitrogen,” Informational/Instructional - Long Form Content for the episode “Blueberry's End of Summer Jamboree,” and Public Service Announcement - Single Spot or Campaign for the episode “PSA About Masks.”
CEO and Courtney Pledger and Chief Operating Officer Ed Leon received a nomination for the community service category which is “awarded to the individual most responsible for excellence in programming, whether news or non-news, involving the entire company in a continuing effort to focus interest on, and marshal support for, a worthy community cause,” according to the awards’ website.
The network also received a notation for Cultural Documentary for the film “Rap Squad.” “Rap Squad” is a 60-minute documentary directed by Little Rock native Nathan Willis about student hip hop artists from the Arkansas Delta who seek healing for themselves and justice for their community through their music.
Other nominations the network received were Lifestyle - Long Form Content for “Urban Forge,” Promotion - Program (single Spot) for “Arkansas AMI,” and Promotion - Sports for “AR Sports- Home of High school State Finals.”
“We're thrilled to be nominated and celebrate our talented staff and partners who helped create them,” the network said on Twitter.
The Mid-America Emmys are an awards branch of NATAS started in 1976 that honors outstanding achievement in the region that primarily includes television marks in Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas.
“Our mission is to encourage excellence in the television community by presenting the regional EMMY,” the awards’ branch website said. “We are also building community in television through camaraderie, and by providing networking.”
