Arkansas PBS is among a select group of regional artists and organizations to receive a Mid-America Arts Alliance grant. This award, under literature, will support the network’s Say My Piece Slam Poetry Camp in June 2021, as well as a related outreach event.
“The Say My Piece Slam Camp will help nurture the next generation of Arkansas’s poetic voices and propel a statewide youth poetry movement,” Arkansas PBS Executive Director and CEO Courtney Pledger said. “We are grateful to the Mid-America Arts Alliance for providing crucial funding that will allow these young artists to express their emotions and unique perspectives through spoken word.”
The four-day camp is slated for June 2021 at the Arkansas PBS headquarters in Conway, followed by an outreach event in Pine Bluff. During the camp, 25 middle and high school students, recommended by Central Arkansas teachers and principals, will convene at the Arkansas PBS facility to learn about poetry and poetry slam, and to present their work to an audience as a “slam” presentation in Pine Bluff on the night following the camp.
Funding for Arkansas PBS’s Mid-America grant is drawn from generous underwriting by the National Endowment for the Arts, Arkansas Arts Council, and foundations, corporations, and individuals throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.
“Arkansas PBS is to be commended for their commitment to serving their community with this distinctive event,” Todd Stein, Mid-America CEO, said. “Mid-America Arts Alliance is proud to help support this work and Arkansas PBS.”
