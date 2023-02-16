Arkansas PBS

Steve Barnes (middle) discusses issues with journalists Blant Hurt (left), Joan Duffy, Max Brantley and Paul Greenberg on an episode of “Arkansas Week.”

 Submitted photo

“Arkansas Week,” the weekly news analysis program by Arkansas PBS, will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a six-minute montage of vintage clips of “Arkansas Week” over the decades, along with recollections of several regularly scheduled panelists, on Friday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m., and streaming at myarpbs.org/watch.

Among those featured in the 40th anniversary segment are Tom Grimes, Ernie Dumas, Gwen Moritz and Rex Nelson.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.