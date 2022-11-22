On Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29, the Arkansas PBS Ambassadors Circle will match up to $30,000 in donations made to the broadcaster, Arkansas PBS announced in a news release.

“What does Arkansas PBS mean to you?” Arkansas PBS Foundation CEO Marge Betley said, per the news release. “For some viewers, it’s the comfort of a familiar friend or new adventures in unexplored territory. For others, it’s a window to a world they never even imagined. Arkansas PBS tells stories from around the world – and from just around the corner, right here at home – and delivers them straight to our audiences, wherever they watch. And, we rely on the generous support from our audiences to make these programs happen.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.