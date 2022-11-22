On Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29, the Arkansas PBS Ambassadors Circle will match up to $30,000 in donations made to the broadcaster, Arkansas PBS announced in a news release.
“What does Arkansas PBS mean to you?” Arkansas PBS Foundation CEO Marge Betley said, per the news release. “For some viewers, it’s the comfort of a familiar friend or new adventures in unexplored territory. For others, it’s a window to a world they never even imagined. Arkansas PBS tells stories from around the world – and from just around the corner, right here at home – and delivers them straight to our audiences, wherever they watch. And, we rely on the generous support from our audiences to make these programs happen.”
As part of Giving Tuesday, the station will track the progress towards their goal and viewers are encouraged to tune in. In addition to the goal tracking, programming like “Exploring Arkansas From Above,” “Dirt” and “Make Room for Pie” will air. Donations made to Arkansas PBS before Nov. 29 can still be included in the matching challenge, but donors must request it.
Per the station, contributions on Giving Tuesday will support children’s programming, news and cultural programming and entertainment, as well as stories about Arkansans.
To donate on Giving Tuesday, viewers are encouraged to visit myarpbs.org/donate or call 800-662-2386, the news release read. Donors who give $5 or more a month receive on-demand streaming through the Arkansas PBS Passport, a member-exclusive benefit that includes over 400 local productions Arkansas PBS has put on.
