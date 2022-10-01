Arkansas PBS is set to livestream the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art’s “Artists as Changemakers with David M. Rubenstein” lecture on Sunday, PBS announced in a news release on Thursday.
The lecture, hosted in honor of a free Crystal Bridges exhibition that explores the importance of the U.S. Constitution and free speech to democracy, “We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy,” involves Rubenstein, a philanthropist and host of PBS’ “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.