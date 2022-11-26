Arkansas PBS is airing a new special about DNA on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m., the broadcaster announced in a news release on Wednesday. The special, “Your DNA Secrets Revealed,” uncovers the science behind DNA and reveals the role that genetics plays in peoples’ lives. Hosted by author, educator and genetic genealogist Diahan Southard, the program will help viewers understand how the secrets of their future might lie in their past – and why genealogical study is critical.
With the latest technology, putting genealogy and the science of DNA together can help everyone chart a better path forward. Interviews with noted genealogists, biologists and researchers show the impact of understanding genetics for everyone.
