Arkansas PBS will present two episodes of “Arkansas Week Special Edition,” featuring the highly contested U.S. Congressional District 2 race with candidates Joyce Elliott (D) and incumbent French Hill (R), Friday, Oct. 23, beginning at 7p.m.
A poll conducted by Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College showed the candidates tied heading into early voting. Elliott and Hill will join host Steve Barnes for one-on-one interviews addressing issues of concern to constituents in the 2nd District including health care, tax policy, trade relations, social unrest and fiscal issues.
Viewers can tune in to Arkansas PBS, or watch at myarkansaspbs.org/live or youtube.com/ arkansaspbs. Both programs will repeat Sunday, Oct. 25, beginning at 10 a.m.
To help viewers make informed decisions, “Election 2020: Arkansas PBS Debates” – featuring candidates in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th U.S. Congressional Districts and U.S. Senate – and “Election 2020: Ballot Initiatives” are available at youtube.com/arkansaspbs. Major funding for “Election 2020: Arkansas PBS Debates” is provided by AARP Arkansas. Voter resources and additional information are available at myarkansaspbs.org/election.
Additionally, Arkansas PBS educators have developed “Assemble” toolkits for parents and teachers to help guide and engage children through the civics process. “Assemble” explains how to create opportunities to talk with children about being a good citizen and the elections process early on, in turn helping to foster an understanding of how to ask questions, become an educated voter, and learn how to speak to other citizens in productive ways in order to problem solve. Several of the topics presented in “Assemble” are also featured in “Civics in a Minute,” a series of original digital shorts. These toolkits, videos and other resources are available at myarkansaspbs.org/civics.
Tools for educators can be found in Arkansas PBS LearningMedia: The Election Collection at my arkansaspbs.org/civics.
