Arkansas PBS and the Brent Renaud Foundation are hosting a free conversation with filmmakers Craig Renaud and Juan Arredondo on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m., in the Arkansas PBS studios, the station announced in a news release on Tuesday.

Craig and his brother Brent Renaud worked together for decades as the Renaud Brothers, telling humanistic verité stories from the world’s conflict zones and across America, covering the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the earthquake in Haiti, political turmoil in Egypt and Libya, the fight for Mosul, extremism in Africa, cartel violence in Mexico and the youth refugee crisis in Central America as well as homelessness in New Orleans and mental health challenges in a Chicago high school.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.