In celebration of National Poetry Month and the recent release of Ken Burns’ and Lynn Novick’s “Hemingway,” Arkansas PBS and partners will host two free, virtual blackout poetry workshops this week. Events, to be held April 29 and May 1, are open to the public, and registration is required at myarpbs.org/hemingway.
Blackout poetry is a form of “found poetry” in which the author uses passages from printed text and a black marker, or other materials, to block out sections until a poem is formed. In conjunction with the release of the documentary series “Hemingway,” participants will learn more about the art using pages from the works of Ernest Hemingway.
The first workshop, “Blinging Out Blackout Poetry With Janie Walburn,” will be held Thursday, April 29, at 4 p.m. This session will center on creative joy and relaxation. Creators will discover their hidden talent with words using Hemingway’s short story pages to black out self-selected words in a design/style suitable for their pleasure. After blacking out their pages, participants will use their creative genius to add color and bling to spice up the page. The final product will appropriate for decorating walls, binders, desks, classrooms or dorms.
The second workshop, “Blackout Poetry the Ernest Hemingway Way With Leron McAdoo” will be held Saturday, May 1, at 4 p.m. This workshop will explore the work and strategies of the iconic American writer of “The Old Man and the Sea.” Participants will have an opportunity to create powerful and beautiful blackout poetry, turning a page of words into a piece of creative writing and visual art at the same time.
Both workshops are free and open to the public. Registration is required at myarpbs.org/hemingway. Participants may also request a free blackout poetry kit after attending their session.
More information on incorporating “Hemingway” into the classroom is available by downloading the Hemingway Educator Guide from Arkansas PBS LearningMedia, myarkansaspbs.pbslearningmedia.org.
Hemingway and his second wife Pauline Pfeiffer, whose family lived in Piggott, were prominent visitors of Northeast Arkansas during their 13-year marriage. Hemingway penned part of “A Farewell to Arms” while staying at their Arkansas home. Hemingway’s time in Arkansas is mentioned in the first episode in context to he and Pauline moving to Piggott just before their son Patrick was born.
More information about Hemingway’s time in Arkansas, including a virtual tour of the Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center in Piggott produced in partnership with the Division of Arkansas Heritage, archival content and little-known anecdotes, and a blog series is available at myarpbs.org/hemingway.
“Hemingway” paints an intimate picture of the writer – who captured on paper the complexities of the human condition in spare and profound prose, and whose work remains deeply influential around the world – while also penetrating the myth of Hemingway the man’s man, to reveal a deeply troubled and ultimately tragic figure. The film also explores Hemingway’s limitations and biases as an artist. The complete series is available through Arkansas PBS Passport, a benefit for members donating $5 or more monthly.
“Hemingway” is a production of Florentine Films and WETA Washington, D.C.
Corporate funding for “Hemingway” was provided by Bank of America. Major funding was provided by the Annenberg Foundation, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations, and by “The Better Angels Society,” and its members John & Leslie McQuown, the Elizabeth Ruth Wallace Living Trust, John & Catherine Debs, the Fullerton Family Charitable Fund, the Kissick Family Foundation, Gail M. Elden, Gilchrist & Amy Berg, Robert & Beverly Grappone, Mauree Jane & Mark Perry; and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and PBS.
