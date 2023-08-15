Arkansas PBS will livestream the seventh annual Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at bit.ly/arkansas womenshalloffame2023.

The Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame honors women whose contributions have influenced the direction of Arkansas in their community or the state. The Hall of Fame inducts contemporary (living) or historical (deceased) women who have made significant and enduring contributions to their field of endeavor, professional or otherwise; impacted the social, cultural, economic or political well-being of the community, state or nation; elevated the status of women and positively impacted women and girls; helped open new frontiers for women and for society in general; and inspired others by their example.

