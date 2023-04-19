As part of its Arkansas Live initiative, Arkansas PBS will livestream Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art’s sold-out Evening Talk with Cheech Marin Monday, April 24, at 6 p.m. at youtube.com/arkansaspbs.
This conversation is hosted in honor of Crystal Bridges’ exhibition “Diego Rivera’s America,” which examines a prolific time in the artist’s life through over 130 works. Between the early 1920s and the early 1940s, Rivera worked in both Mexico and the United States and found inspiration in the social and cultural life of the two countries. He imagined an America – broadly understood – that shared an Indigenous past and an industrial future, and where cooperation, rather than divisions, were paramount.
The event will feature comedian, actor, musician and activist Cheech Marin, along with Max Durón, senior editor at ARTnews.
Drawing from the speakers’ careers and experiences, the conversation will explore the importance of Chicano art; Marin’s own collection of Chicano art; and connections between contemporary Chicano art, the work of artist Diego Rivera, and the themes of the exhibition.
Best known as one half of the hilariously irreverent, satirical, counter-culture, no-holds-barred duo Cheech and Chong (now on tour), Cheech Marin is a paradox in the world of entertainment. Marin is an actor, director, writer, musician, art collector, humanitarian and multigenerational star. To this day, Cheech and Chong films remain the number one weekend video rentals, and Cheech is widely acknowledged as a cultural icon. Marin’s long-awaited memoir entitled “Cheech is Not My Real Name … But Don’t Call Me Chong!” was released in 2017.
Maximilíano Durón is a queer, Chicanx journalist and critic covering contemporary art. Born and raised on the Eastside of Los Angeles, Durón is currently based in New York. His writing focuses on the work of artists of color, specifically Latinx/Chicanx artists, queer artists and their intersections. He is a founding member of Critical Minded, which supports critics of color, and is a senior editor at ARTnews, where he manages the magazine’s annual Top 200 Collectors issue.
Diego Rivera’s America is co-organized by Crystal Bridges and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. The exhibition is curated by James Oles, guest curator, with Maria Castro, assistant curator at SFMOMA, and coordinated at Crystal Bridges by Jen Padgett, the museum’s acting Windgate curator of craft.
Crystal Bridges Lectures & Talks are sponsored by by MailCo USA. Additional information is available at crystalbridges.org.
Arkansas Live is an initiative from Arkansas PBS that brings informative and engaging events directly to Arkansans through livestreaming. Viewers gain front row access to some of the most educational and entertaining events across the state, including livestreams from Crystal Bridges, Arkansas Department of Heritage, Winthrop Rockefeller Institute, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.