As part of its Arkansas Live initiative, Arkansas PBS will livestream Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art’s sold-out Evening Talk with Cheech Marin Monday, April 24, at 6 p.m. at youtube.com/arkansaspbs.

This conversation is hosted in honor of Crystal Bridges’ exhibition “Diego Rivera’s America,” which examines a prolific time in the artist’s life through over 130 works. Between the early 1920s and the early 1940s, Rivera worked in both Mexico and the United States and found inspiration in the social and cultural life of the two countries. He imagined an America – broadly understood – that shared an Indigenous past and an industrial future, and where cooperation, rather than divisions, were paramount.

