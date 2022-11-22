Arkansas PBS will livestream Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art’s “Evening Talk: Hillary Clinton and Angie Maxwell” lecture Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 5 p.m. at youtube.com/arkansaspbs.
This conversation is hosted in honor of Crystal Bridges’ free exhibition “We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy” exploring the importance of the U.S. Constitution and free speech to democracy. Drawing from their careers and experiences, the speakers will share their perspectives on the role of artists and their civic duties.
Former Secretary of State, U.S. Senator and First Lady Hillary Clinton will be joined by Dr. Angie Maxwell, director of the Diane Blair Center of Southern Politics and Society at the University of Arkansas. The discussion will explore how the U.S. Constitution and other foundational documents shape lives, with a special focus on how they impact Arkansas and the South.
Hillary Rodham Clinton has spent five decades in public service. As 67th U.S. Secretary of State, her “smart power” approach to foreign policy repositioned American diplomacy and development for the 21st century. Clinton played a central role in restoring America’s standing in the world, reasserting the United States as a Pacific power, imposing crippling sanctions on Iran and North Korea, responding to the Arab Awakening, and negotiating a ceasefire in the Middle East. Earlier, as First Lady and Senator for New York, she traveled to more than 80 countries as a champion of human rights, democracy and opportunities for women and girls. She also worked to provide health care to millions of children, create jobs and opportunity, and support first responders who risked their lives at Ground Zero. In her historic 2016 campaign for President of the United States, Clinton won 66 million votes. She is the author of nine best-selling books and host of the podcast “You and Me Both.” She is married to former U.S. President Bill Clinton, has one daughter, Chelsea, and three grandchildren: Charlotte, Aidan and Jasper.
Angie Maxwell holds the Diane Blair Endowed Chair in Southern Studies and is a professor of political science at the University of Arkansas, where she also serves as the director of the Diane Blair Center of Southern Politics and Society. Maxwell is a Truman Scholar who received her Ph.D. in American Studies from the University of Texas. Her research and commentary have been featured in Henry Louis Gates’ “Reconstruction: America After the Civil War” on PBS, on MSNBC’s “The Reid Report” and “The Cycle,” and on NPR’s “Here & Now.” Maxwell is the author of “The Long Southern Strategy: How Chasing White Voters in the South Changed American Politics” (Oxford University Press, 2019), named the Times Higher Education Book of the Week, and “The Indicted South: Public Criticism, Southern Inferiority, and the Politics of Whiteness” (UNC, 2014), which won the V. O. Key Award for best book in Southern politics and the C. Hugh Holman Honorable Mention for best book in Southern literary criticism. More details about her work can be found at masonjarpolitics.com.
This program will be part of educational resources for teachers through ArkansasIDEAS. ArkansasIDEAS connects K-12 educators with quality, ADE-approved professional development and educational opportunities, as well as a wide range of trainings on multiple platforms, thousands of classroom resources, and state and national initiatives.
Crystal Bridges Lectures & Talks are sponsored by Del Monte Foods, Inc. “We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy” is sponsored by Kenneth C. Griffin. Learning and engagement programming for “We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy” is sponsored by: Scholastic Inc.; Walmart; Tyson Family Foundation; Sarah and Ross Perot, Jr. Foundation; Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates, & Woodyard, P.L.L.C.; Johnny and Jeanie Morris, Bass Pro Shops; Alturas Foundation; Harriet and Warren Stephens, Stephens Inc.; Sotheby’s; Bob and Becky Alexander; Marybeth and Micky Mayfield; Lamar and Shari Steiger; Jeff and Sarah Teague/Citizens Bank; Arkansas Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities; Avis and Bill Bailey; Scarlett and Neff Basore; June Carter Family; Terri and Chuck Erwin; Jackye and Curtis Finch; The Harrison and Rhonda French Family; Jim and Susan von Gremp; Laurice Hachem; Shannon and Charles Holley; Valorie and Randy Lawson/Lawco Energy Group; Donna and Mack McLarty; Steve and Susan Nelson; Neal and Gina Pendergraft; Helen Porter; JT and Imelda Rose; Lee and Linda Scott; Stella Boyle Smith Trust, Catherine and Michael Mayton, Trustees; and William Reese Company.
