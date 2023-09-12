Arkansas PBS to livestream Crystal Bridges lecture

As part of its Arkansas Live initiative, Arkansas PBS will livestream Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art’s sold-out Exhibition Opening Lecture: “Annie Leibovitz at Work,” Friday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. at www.youtube.com/arkansaspbs.
The lecture centers on the exhibition “Annie Leibovitz at Work,” an exploration of extraordinary figures in today’s world. Photographer Annie Leibovitz has captured key cultural moments and some of the most prominent portraits of all time during her well-established career.
“Annie Leibovitz at Work” features a new group of photographs highlighting notable figures in today’s world. Anchored by these new works produced especially for Crystal Bridges, the exhibition also features a complementary selection of Leibovitz’s past works. Displayed across both printed and digital mediums, “Annie Leibowitz at Work” offers a dynamic peek into the artist’s contemporary practice and focus. Whether highlighting household names or local heroes, these works link together Leibovitz’s vision and desire to celebrate the extraordinary now.
Leibovitz became Rolling Stone’s chief photographer in 1973, and by the time she left the magazine 10 years later, her work was widely known – she had shot scores of cover portraits and photo essays.
In 1983, when she joined the staff of the revived Vanity Fair, she was established as a documentarian of the social landscape. She began collaborating regularly for Vogue in the late 1980s.
Today, Leibovitz is known primarily as a portraitist, but she has a significant portfolio of fashion photographs, landscapes and personal reportage. In 1991, she became the first woman to have a solo show at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.
