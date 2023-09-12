Arkansas PBS to livestream Crystal Bridges lecture

Annie Leibovitz became Rolling Stone’s chief photographer in 1973.

 Submitted photo

As part of its Arkansas Live initiative, Arkansas PBS will livestream Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art’s sold-out Exhibition Opening Lecture: “Annie Leibovitz at Work,” Friday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. at www.youtube.com/arkansaspbs.

The lecture centers on the exhibition “Annie Leibovitz at Work,” an exploration of extraordinary figures in today’s world. Photographer Annie Leibovitz has captured key cultural moments and some of the most prominent portraits of all time during her well-established career.

