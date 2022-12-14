Arkansas PBS will livestream Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art’s Evening Talk: Liz Cheney program on Monday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m. at youtube.com/arkansaspbs, the broadcaster announced in a news release on Monday.
This conversation is hosted in honor of Crystal Bridges’ free exhibition “We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy” exploring the importance of the U.S. Constitution and free speech to democracy.
Congresswoman Cheney will be joined onstage by Executive Director of the Walton Family Foundation Caryl M. Stern. Drawing from their careers, expertise and experiences, the conversation will explore how the principles behind the U.S. Constitution and other foundational documents shape lives and responsibilities.
Liz Cheney serves as Wyoming’s lone member of Congress in the U.S. House of Representatives. In addition to sitting on the House Armed Services Committee, Cheney serves as the Vice Chair for the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. From 2019 to 2021, Cheney served as the Chair of the House Republican Conference, the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives. Prior to her election to Congress, Cheney worked at the United States Agency for International Development during the first Bush Administration, where she promoted democracy across the world, including in Kenya, the Soviet Union, Czechoslovakia and a number of other countries. A specialist in national security and foreign policy, she was also a Fox News analyst and is the co-author – along with her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney – of “Exceptional: Why The World Needs a Powerful America.”
Caryl M. Stern is executive director of the Walton Family Foundation and a former President and CEO of UNICEF USA. An author, activist and global advocate for the health and well-being of children, Stern has dedicated her career to helping others through education, compassion and the expansion of civil rights. Since joining the foundation, Stern has led its work to create opportunity for people through collaboration and community-led change that ensures high-quality education for all children, protects the environment, and builds vibrant, inclusive communities. She has written and spoken extensively on how philanthropy must bridge divides and embrace diverse voices to find common solutions that help people achieve their ambitions. Previously, Stern served as senior associate national director and chief operating officer at the Anti-Defamation League. Stern presented at the White House’s inaugural summit on The United State of Women and was named one of “25 Women Changing the World in 2017” by People magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.