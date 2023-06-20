Decades of Arkansas PBS’s content will soon be more readily available due to digitizing more than 26,000 magnetic tapes, thanks to a $1,163,406 grant from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council, in collaboration with the Arkansas PBS Foundation. This grant award will save Arkansas PBS’s archives, and in turn, the history it reflects. 

“For more than half a century, Arkansas PBS — Arkansas’s only statewide media network — has served as the Natural State’s storyteller and chronicler of history, telling stories of this region from the earliest days of our statehood, through the current events that reflect our place in national and world history,” Arkansas PBS Executive Director Courtney Pledger said. “Our archives — comprising finished productions and programs, as well as a vast treasure trove of additional, never-used footage — form an extraordinary public library of source material.” 

