Arkansas PBS won four regional Emmy Awards from the Mid-America Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) for original, local productions. Award winning productions may be viewed at bit.ly/AwardWinningPlaylist.
“At Arkansas PBS, in serving our amazing Arkansas community every day with local stories, we are proud to be recognized for that effort with four Mid-America Emmy Awards,” CEO Courtney Pledger said. “Congratulations to our Arkansas PBS team and our invaluable community partners.”
Arkansas PBS won the following Mid-America Emmy Awards:
“Pippen’s Court” – Sports Story – Short Form Content. From the small town of Hamburg, Arkansas, to the University of Central Arkansas and, ultimately, the NBA, Scottie Pippen journeyed to become regarded as one of the greatest basketball players who’s ever lived. In 2021, UCA renamed the basketball court in his honor. Produced by Terrell Case for AR PBS Sports.
Tracy Prince, “Exploring Arkansas From Above” – Audio – Live or Post Production. From rock formations and unique landmarks to stunning waterfalls and magnificent waterways – Arkansas isn’t called The Natural State for nothing! This film showcases Arkansas from a bird’s-eye perspective with visits to favorite locations, landmarks and natural wonders through four seasons of stunning beauty, all shot from a cinematic drone.
Tracy Prince, “Exploring Arkansas From Above: Winter” – Musical Composition/Arrangement.
“To the Stars and Back” – Human Interest – Long Form Content. In December 2020, the students from Nettleton STEAM Intermediate School in Nettleton, Arkansas, shared a downlink conversation with the astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The event included opening remarks from both Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and former President Bill Clinton. Arkansas PBS livestreamed the conversation to local, national and international audiences, developing the story into a broadcast documentary as well as a professional development course for Arkansas teachers on the creation of nimble, STEM curriculum. Produced by Corey Womack for ArkansasIDEAS in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Education and Nettleton STEAM Intermediate School.
Arkansas PBS received a number of nominations in other categories, including Impact in Community Service, Short Form Content, Long Form Content, Documentary, Promotion. Collin Buchanan, Musical Composition/Arrangement, Graphic Arts, Public Service Announcement and Program Host/Moderator. All nominated productions may be viewed in playlist at myarpbs.org/awardnominated.
