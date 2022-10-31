Arkansas PBS won four regional Emmy Awards from the Mid-America Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) for original, local productions. Award winning productions may be viewed at bit.ly/AwardWinningPlaylist.

“At Arkansas PBS, in serving our amazing Arkansas community every day with local stories, we are proud to be recognized for that effort with four Mid-America Emmy Awards,” CEO Courtney Pledger said. “Congratulations to our Arkansas PBS team and our invaluable community partners.”

