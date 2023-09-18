Arkansas Peace Week has recognized six Faulkner County high schoolers as finalists for entries they made in program’s youth essay and art contests.

The students, three from Guy-Perkins School District and three from Mount Vernon-Enola School District, will find out if they won the contests at an event at the Arkansas State Capitol Rotunda on Sept. 23.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.