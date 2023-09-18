Arkansas Peace Week has recognized six Faulkner County high schoolers as finalists for entries they made in program’s youth essay and art contests.
The students, three from Guy-Perkins School District and three from Mount Vernon-Enola School District, will find out if they won the contests at an event at the Arkansas State Capitol Rotunda on Sept. 23.
Students across Arkansas made over 500 total contest entries. The essay contest required students to write on how violence has impacted them and their communities, as well as possible solutions to reducing violence in Arkansas. The program tasked art contestants with creating a piece that symbolized what art meant to them.
Guy-Perkins 11th graders Abigail Myrick, Jaylyn Watts and Onterryan Kilpatrick all received finalist spots for the essay contest. Myrick’s poem was titled “The Impact of Violence,” while Watts’ essay was “Emotional Awareness.” Kilpatrick’s essay was “Shots Heard Across the Town.”
Mount Vernon-Enola 11th grader Jordan Rodgers earned a finalist spot in the art contest for the entry, “Attempting Inner Peace.” Seniors Eleena Guenther and Maci McJunkins earned finalist spots for “Peaceful Arkansas” and “Rise Up,” respectively.
“We thank all our entrants,” Arkansas Peace Week said, per a news release. “They have shown great skill in writing their essays and creativity in their art; more importantly, they have contributed to the critical work of peacemaking.”
Arkansas Peace Week started on Sunday and ends Sept. 23. Observed during the same week as the United Nations International Day of Peace, Arkansas Peace Week’s 2023 theme is “Actions for Peace.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.