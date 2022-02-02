Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday at his weekly briefing that Arkansas governmental organizations such as the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) are set and prepared for the winter weather event that is expected to hit the state beginning Wednesday night.
Despite temperatures in the 60s over the past few days, Arkansas is expected to see a drop of below-freezing temperatures across the state Wednesday night.
“We expect that some ice will come,” Hutchinson said. “It could be a quarter inch of ice, likely for central Arkansas, and it could be a half an inch of ice for the northern parts of the state. The main impact will be power outages and also the roads.”
ArDOT’s public information officer Dave Parker warned Arkansans about the risk the weather could have on the roads across the state.
“This system is very unpredictable and has the potential for some significant ice,” he said. “We are asking that during that period, roughly from late Wednesday night into Friday morning, that you stay home, stay safe, stay warm, stay off the roadways. Let us get out there and do the job that you’ve hired us to do.”
In anticipation for the winter weather system, Hutchinson has directed eight National Guard teams around the state to be positioned at different state trooper headquarter locations.
Hutchinson also announced that he has signed an executive order that will allocate $25,000 for potential recover efforts.
“I, of course, encourage everyone to look at your travel plans and minimize those if there is that ice event that comes,” he said.
Hutchinson also gave an update on the COVID-19 cases in the state which have seen a significant drop. Over the past 24 hours prior to the briefing, the state saw an additional 4,637 new cases of the virus, which is down from the almost 8,000 cases that were reported this time last week.
Arkansas also reported an additional 39 deaths due to the virus.
