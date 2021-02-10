Arkansas has dropped below an average 10 percent positivity rate in new coronavirus tests for the first time since November, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced in his regular COVID-19 press briefing at the State Capitol on Tuesday. The 10 percent positivity rate, a threshold set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which marks significant spread of the coronavirus in a community, is a mark the state has been trying to get back to since the late fall in its fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said the current positivity rate of 9.9 percent is encouraging and a sign Arkansans’ precautions against the coronavirus are working. Romero stressed, however, that it was not time to let up and that more work was left to do.
The state added 1,475 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and noted a decrease of over 400 active cases at 14,898. Additional positive news came in hospitalizations as two more hospital patients were discharged from Arkansas hospitals. Currently, 775 people in Arkansas are hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The COVID-19 death toll in Arkansas, however, continues to rise. Since Monday, 42 additional deaths in Arkansas have been attributed to the coronavirus for a total of 5,148. The governor said he has expectedly waited for daily death toll numbers in Arkansas to go down as more encouraging daily case numbers come out, but as of Tuesday, it’s yet to occur.
On the vaccine front, the governor said that nearly 13 percent of Arkansans have now been vaccinated against COVID-19, with more than 65 percent of the state’s 650,000 vaccine doses injected into arms at health facilities around the state.
Additionally, all long-term care facilities in Arkansas have had vaccination clinics offered to them, as have first responders. In education, over 50 percent of school teachers and staff in Arkansas have been offered the coronavirus vaccine. Despite the positive news in those populations, the governor said more work needed to be done in vaccinating elderly communities around the state. That unfinished work, Hutchinson said, means the state isn’t prepared at the present time to extend vaccine rollout to additional populations in Phase 1B.
