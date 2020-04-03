Arkansas received its first shipment of protective gear for health care workers across the state on Friday.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson made the announcement during his daily COVID-19 briefing.
“We received our first shipment of hospital protective gear. This is something we’ve been waiting for after we’ve invested money through the procurement,” he said. “It’s been a real challenge for us.”
The governor credited the team at UAMS for the amazing work it’s taken behind the scenes to get this done.
“This is so needed by our hospitals, our medical professionals ...,” Hutchinson said.
UAMS Medical Center Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson said gloves and masks had arrived from China and in addition, Arkansas had also received 550 gallons of free hand sanitizer manufactured by L’Oreal in the U.S. with more shipments expected next week.
Hutchinson said testing continues to increase in Arkansas as well. Overall, he said, the state has produced almost 10,000 tests.
“Of the tests we’ve done, 7.3 percent have been positive, which means, of course, almost 83 percent of the tests we’ve done have been negative,” he said.
One question the governor said he gets asked frequently is are we testing enough.
“Clearly, we have done more than sufficient testing to put us in a comparable position with the growth rate in other states and, secondary, it’s more than sufficient to give us a good handle on where we are here in Arkansas,” Hutchinson said.
UAMS has even put together a mobile unit that allows health care workers to go out and test individuals in areas that have less accessibility. On Thursday, the team went to Helena, Arkansas.
Patterson said they weren’t sure how it was going to go.
“Turns out, it went very smoothly,” he said. “We screened 123 individuals [and] 30 of those individuals were tested.”
The director said they plan on going out into other communities next week.
In regards to social distancing, Hutchinson said it’s still “critically important,” and wants Arkansans to take it seriously and understand the urgency.
“This is not something to be casual about,” he said. “This is something that every person in Arkansas should feel the need to contribute to, to be responsible for and to engage in.”
As of Friday afternoon, 12 people had died from the virus and 704 had tested positive, 71 were hospitalized and 60 people had met criteria for recovery.
