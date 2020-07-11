Arkansas recorded an additional 751 cases of COVID-19 in the state since Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Friday in his regular briefing.
The state has now recorded 26,803 cumulative cases of COVID-19, of which 5,140 are active in the community.
Eight additional hospitalizations have been recorded since Thursday for a total of 402. Of the hospitalized patients, 84 are on ventilators, an increase of two since Thursday. Four additional deaths have been recorded for a total of 313.
Hot Spring and Pulaski counties recorded the highest case totals of COVID-19 since Thursday, while Benton, Washington and Sebastian counties also recorded elevated case numbers. Faulkner and Pope counties each recorded 25 new cases of the virus.
The governor said that after some days of decline, active cases in the state are beginning to creep up – a sign that more work needs to be done. After days of lower testing numbers after the Fourth of July holiday, the state saw increased testing numbers from Thursday to Friday at 5,212 tests.
The governor said hospitalizations continue to go up with patients spread out across the state. He showed graphs which displayed that the central region of the state is recording the highest growth rate in new cases by region, while the 18 to 24 and 0 to 17 age groups have the highest growth rate in new cases by age.
The governor’s briefing was held in Sevier County. Much of the discussion in the press conference regarded COVID-19 response in that region of the state. Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said that other places in the state could look to DeQueen, a town in Sevier County, for encouragement on how to handle COVID-19 response locally.
“If we do the right things, take a concentrated effort and work together, we can overcome this COVID-19 outbreak,” Smith said. “But we have to do those things. Otherwise, we’ll see [cases] go up.”
