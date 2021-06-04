Arkansas recorded a decrease of 10 hospitalizations from the effects of the coronavirus on Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health announced in its daily COVID-19 case report on Thursday afternoon. One hundred-eighty Arkansans, down from 190 on Wednesday, are hospitalized due to effects from COVID-19.
The state’s active cases also shows decreased numbers, as only 15 additional active cases were added to the state’s total tally of 1,673 on Thursday, one day after the state saw a jump of 62. Deaths, however, increased after multiple days of increases of only one to two deaths, as seven additional Arkansans were added to the state’s total virus death toll of 5,842.
In a tweet, Gov. Asa Hutchinson commented on Thursday’s numbers.
“Today’s report shows a decrease in hospitalizations and active cases compared to this time a week ago,” the governor’s tweet read.
On the vaccine front, the state administered over 6,300 more doses of coronavirus vaccines since Wednesday, a slight improvement over Wednesday’s vaccine numbers at over 5,800. With 911,478 Arkansans fully immunized against COVID-19, about 30 percent of the state’s population has now been fully vaccinated.
Noting positive news from Thursday’s case report, the governor also tweeted a reminder to Arkansans to continue to remain cautious.
“While [Arkansas is] seeing hopeful COVID-19 progress, let’s continue this trend by ensuring we all play a role in protecting others,” the governor’s tweet read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.