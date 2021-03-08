Arkansas reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).
The state had 3,593 active cases and 338 people hospitalized from complications with the virus as of Monday afternoon.
Twenty-four more Arkansans died as a result of COVID-19 bringing the state’s death toll to 5,343 people.
Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 324,951 cases with 248,853 recoveries.
Faulkner County was among the top counties for new cases Monday.
“The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Washington, 19; Pulaski, 17; Benton, 13; Faulkner, 10; and Garland, 10,” the ADH said in a news release.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday’s numbers indicate the state is moving in the right direction.
“Today’s COVID-19 report continues to show a trend in the right direction,” he said. “Fifteen of the deaths in today’s report are late reporting from either 2020 or January. With the opening of all of Phase 1-B, I hope we will see an increase in vaccine distribution this week.”
