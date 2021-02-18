Editor's note: The Log Cabin Democrat has early deadlines due to the inclement weather. The current day's numbers are not updated in time to be included in the print edition during this time.
Arkansas reported 26 new deaths Wednesday from the coronavirus and a drop in hospitalizations as this week's winter weather appeared to keep the state's new cases down.
The state Department of Health reported Arkansas' COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began now total 5,313. Hospitalizations from the virus decreased by 36 to 602.
The state's total virus cases rose by 667 to 314,192.
Beyond weather-related decreases, the rolling average number of daily new cases over the past two weeks in Arkansas has decreased by nearly 57%, according to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.
More than 26% of the state's 8,788 hospital beds and nearly 9% of its intensive care unit beds are available, according to the Health Department. There are 233 COVID-19 patients in ICUs around the state.
