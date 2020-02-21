Current high school juniors graduating in 2021 are eligible to apply for a modern scholarship opportunity and win up to $15,000 toward higher education. Arkansas Rice's "Rice Reps" is a five month program to help educate students about the rice industry while equipping them to act as advocates in their communities and on social media.
From May through September, Reps actively participate in a program designed to teach them about rice farming and the importance of this crop at home and abroad. They are also asked to attend four different, on-site experiences during the program, to better understand the reach of rice in Arkansas.
The goal of the Rice Reps program is to encourage interest in rice promotion and to publicize the importance of the Arkansas rice industry to the state's economy. The program seeks to educate both male and female students across the state of Arkansas with the tools and knowledge to advocate for the Arkansas rice industry. This includes the benefits and economic impact rice provides its native Arkansans and millions around the world. Participants will also receive an inside look on the production of rice during the growing season. Students must be in the graduating class of 2021 to apply.
During the program, Rice Reps will not only attend premier industry experiences, but also seek other opportunities to learn and expand their knowledge individually. At the conclusion of the program, Rice Reps are able to submit a scholarship application showcasing their advocacy activities. Scholarship winners will be awarded and recognized at a final reception during Rice Month in September.
For more information, visit https://www.arkansasrice.org/rice-reps.
