Lottery Director Eric Hagler on Monday announced the proceeds raised for scholarships for July totaled $12,752,561. This amount is the third best proceeds month since the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery started in 2009.

“Our mission is to maximize proceeds to scholarships in a responsible way,” Hagler said. “With outstanding sales and revenues, we are doing just that. We have provided more than $1.1 billion for the Academic Challenge Scholarship program, which equates to more than 675,000 scholarships. And that number will increase later this month when the Arkansas Department of Higher Education awards scholarships to Arkansas students for the 2022-23 school year.”

