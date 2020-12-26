The coronavirus pandemic has understandably garnered the most focus of public health departments across the country, amassing a national death toll which rises by the thousands every day. But as coronavirus vaccine distribution and governmental economic relief debate carries on, another concern has been looming for public health departments in recent months – the possibility of a difficult influenza season to compound the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
Arkansas, however, has been mostly spared from any significant influenza outbreak. In fact, compared to last year, the state’s influenza numbers, compiled in the Arkansas Department of Health’s (ADH) weekly flu report, are significantly lower.
All through the month of December, the state has rated at “minimal” on the influenza-like illness indicator, a scale used to judge flu activity levels in states. By Dec. 7 of 2019, the state had already logged “regional” intensity of flu activity with 2,400 positive flu tests having been reported to the ADH. As of Dec. 19 of this year, the state had only noted 740 positive flu tests since Sept. 27.
Similarly, last year’s Dec. 7 flu report noted that the state had seven flu-related deaths. This year’s most recent report from Dec. 19 had just reached seven on the death toll.
While influenza B is more prevalent this month than influenza A, which was more common in flu tests in December 2019, it’s clear the state is having a much better flu season at a critical time. Some of the reasons for that success are thanks in part to the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The practices in place to reduce transmission of the coronavirus – face masks, social distancing and washing hands – are part of why flu numbers have been so much lower this year. That’s according to Gavin Lesnick, a spokesman for the ADH.
“Like COVID-19, the flu is spread primarily by person-to-person transmission,” Lesnick said. “So it stands to reason that wearing face masks, washing hands, maintaining social distancing and avoiding gatherings with people from outside your household will all contribute to a lower infection rate.”
Additionally, flu vaccines, and the effort to encourage vaccination this flu season has helped to keep numbers low. Lesnick said that effort to encourage vaccination is partially driven by a need to keep hospital capacity high.
“ADH and others have stressed over the past few months that it has never been more important to get a flu vaccine,” Lesnick said. “Getting the flu at the same time as COVID-19 could pose serious complications, and preventing as many flu cases as possible means fewer cases that will end up in our hospitals.”
But, there are some concerns that focus on the coronavirus has changed the decision-making of some healthcare providers. In the rush to rule out COVID-19, flu testing might not be as common as in years past. However, while the state doesn’t have flu testing numbers, Lesnick said it’s possible flu testing is down, but that possibility still doesn’t explain the lower numbers as compared to last year.
Despite Arkansas’ success to this point in the flu season, Lesnick cautioned against complacency.
“It can be difficult to predict when the flu season will peak [and] we may see the numbers rise as we get further into the new year,” Lesnick said. “But we can all do our part by getting vaccinated and following the precautions to keep the spread as minimal as possible.”
Arkansas has fared well in handling flu season for a variety of reasons. The challenge moving forward, however, is to keep up that success the rest of the winter.
