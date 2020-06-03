Arkansas has set its highest single-day rate for recorded COVID-19 infections, and is currently at its highest rate for COVID-19 hospitalizations, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced at Tuesday’s pandemic response news conference.
The governor discussed these new numbers as a reflection of the growing emphasis on testing in the state, and the state’s emphasis on outreach to particular communities in order to interrupt viral transmission paths in the public. A testing initiative for June was announced.
Hutchinson also made a statement on the ongoing protests in the state, including how they relate to the COVID-19 response, and gave some good news on the state’s budget.
The governor was joined by Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith, and by incoming interim Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero. Romero will take Smith’s position in an interim role when it is vacated Aug. 28. Romero is currently chief medial officer at the Department of Health.
Since Monday, the state has recorded 375 new infections, bringing that total to 7,818. Currently 132 are hospitalized, the highest-yet hospitalization due to COVID-19 recorded in the state, that number increasing by 11 since Monday. Thirty one are on ventilators, up five from Monday.
Currently, 5,567 are recorded as recovered from the virus, up 166 from Monday.
The state areas showing the highest growth remain the northwest and southwest portions of the state. An exception to that is 63 of the new cases were in Pulaski County, with 46 percent of them from a Jacksonville nursing home. The increase in the northwest region is more widely spread, with Benton County showing the most cases. The spread in the southwest is limited to Sevier County, Smith said.
As has been discussed in recent briefings, the Latino community has been identified as one under-tested demographic as compared to the state totals. It was announced that Romero is heading the Latinex Stakeholders Group, a 28-member group of community leaders to raise awareness and increase the amount of COVID-19 testing in that community. Minority communities, both Latino and Marshallese are identified as working in the state poultry industry, centered in the northwest and southwest regions.
Hutchinson complimented the poultry processing firms which were taking steps on their own with both testing and contact tracing to help interrupt the spread of the virus.
“They’re doing an amazing job,” Hutchinson said.
In several late May briefings, Smith said the state’s reopening was not a factor in case increases, as contact tracing was showing a very small percentage of newly infected had been in restaurants, barber shops or places of worship. Hutchinson said today that he was being asked by communities with low infection rates for him to allow them to go to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening while other parts of the state deal with increasing infection. This would not be the case, Hutchinson said, saying that he had gotten the same request from northwest and southwest Arkansas earlier in the pandemic when the eastern part of the state was experiencing above-average infection growth.
The governor announced a testing initiative for June, for all nursing homes, both clients and staff, to be tested this month. This would be about 50,000 tests, the governor said. With that, a second goal of testing 120,000 total in the state, including those in nursing homes, was set for June.
To make the 120,000 goal would require roughly 1 percent of the state’s population to be tested each week in June, Smith said. The governor, as he ended his briefing in order to receive questions, showed a slide from a protest in Benton County yesterday – a group gathered around a statue, some holding signs. He pointed out that the group, while gathered as they were, was by and large wearing masks.
“[The picture] shows they are taking this seriously in Benton County,” Hutchinson said. “It shows we should take the spread of COVID-19 very seriously.”
The governor had opened the briefing with a statement on the protests going on throughout the state. The protests were peaceful “up until around 10 [p.m.],” he said, after which Arkansas State Police arrested five.
Hutchinson emphasized that the right of peaceful protest is granted, but destruction of property will not be tolerated.
In response to a question, Hutchinson said no plans were being made to call up the Arkansas National Guard, nor was there any call to send state guard units to Washington D.C.
Smith also responded to the public health concerns among protesters.
“Social distancing may be a challenge [but] do your best and wear face masks,” Smith said. “It would be a tragic thing if people came out to protest an injustice and became infected because of that.”
Hutchinson announced May revenues for Arkansas were $80 million above projections, bringing the state to $287 over revised projections for the year. Revenue projections were revised downward at the start of the pandemic.
Due to the unexpected above-projection revenue coupled with the state’s fiscal year ending in June, decisions will be made to determine “if we need to loosen the belt just a little bit” in state funding, Hutchinson said.
