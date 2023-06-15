Two graduating Arkansas seniors have been selected to receive scholarships from the Arkansas Trucking Association.

Bass Burroughs of Mt. Vernon and William Warren of Floral are both planning to attend Arkansas State University–Beebe, Searcy campus this fall to pursue careers in medium/heavy duty truck technology. Each of the students will receive a $7,500 scholarship from the Carl Tapp Memorial Scholarship Fund to aid in their education and training.

