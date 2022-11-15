The Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) announced its 2023 season at the “Sounds and Sweet Airs” event in downtown Conway on Nov. 4, UCA announced in a news release on Monday.

The season will feature three works: “The Tempest,” “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged” and a Shakespeare cabaret.

