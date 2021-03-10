Given the uncertainty of the ability to safely congregate due to COVID-19, the Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre (AST) at the University of Central Arkansas announced the cancellation of its 2021 summer festival.
Preparation for the summer festival requires many months of planning and the close assemblage of numerous theatrical artists to produce.
“It is with great disappointment that we make this decision, particularly after having to cancel the 2020 season, but the safety of our artists and the audience must always remain our priority,” Shauna Meador, executive managing producer of AST and chair of the UCA Department of Film, Theatre, and Creative Writing, said. “We are, however, looking forward to the future and are particularly excited about the opening of the new $40 million Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts in 2022. The new facility will allow AST to flourish on our campus and in our community.”
For more information, contact Melissa Pearson, AST/UCA theatre business manager, at melissap@uca.edu or 501-450-5092.
