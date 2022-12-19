The Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre will debut a new “AST Education LAB” in January with four classes: middle school acting, high school acting, Bard Babies and stage combat.

The middle and high school classes will focus on acting and performance; the Bard Babies class will lead students ages 4-6 through imaginative play with games, improvisations and creative expression with a classical twist; and the stage combat class will focus on unarmed combat.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.