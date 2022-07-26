The Arkansas Society of Association Executives (ASAE) recently presented the Ken Graves Memorial Award to Vicki Farmer, CAE, IOM, executive director of the Arkansas Optometric Association, at the ASAE annual convention in Bentonville.
The Ken Graves Memorial Award recognizes exemplary work and service not only in the profession of association management but also in one’s community. The award is named after Ken Graves, a founding member of ASAE. His leadership extended beyond his association work into the community in which he lived.
Farmer has been the Executive Director of the Arkansas Optometric Association for fourteen years and is a past President of the international Association of Optometric Executives and ASAE.
At the event ASAE also presented the following awards and introduced 2022-2023 board members.
Emerging Leader – Luke Story, Arkansas Broadcasters Association.
Partner of the Year – DeShay Major, Conference Technologies, Inc.
Excellence in Communications – Arkansas Bar Association and Big I Arkansas.
ASAE elected the following officers and new board members: President Kelley Erstine, Independent Insurance Agents of Arkansas; Vice President Luke Story, Arkansas Broadcasters Association; Secretary/Treasurer Ashley Wimberley, Arkansas Press Association; Immediate Past President Kevin D. Steele, Arkansas Home Furnishings Association; and board members Rachel Bunch, Arkansas Health Care Association; Kelly Cargill Crow, Arkansas Trucking Association,; Michelle Kitchens, Arkansas Center for Health Improvement; Jeff Pitchford, Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation, Jay Robbins, Arkansas Bar Association; and Sanaida Goodner La-Grone, Marriott Little Rock.
