Arkansas State Parks, a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, now has a way for guests to document their experiences at all 52 state parks. Visitors can pick up their free passport at any Arkansas state park visitor center and begin recording their travels.
“We have 52 state parks that are free to enter and offer diverse experiences. Whether you’re a history buff, wildlife watcher, into adventure sports, or all of the above, we have a park where you can have that meaningful experience and feel at home,” Arkansas State Parks Director Grady Spann said. “I think that’s why so many people make it their mission to explore all 52 state parks and now they can document that journey with their passport.”
Passports can be stamped at a visitor center, or you can make a rubbing of the stamp in parks where there is not a visitor center.
“This is a great activity for travelers, particularly for Arkansans who may be looking for fun vacation activities while they stay a little closer to home this year,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “Gather stamps for your passport while experiencing the many adventures to be found at our beautiful state parks.”
Share your Arkansas state park passport stamps with us by using #ARStateParks on social media so we can follow and share your visits too.
