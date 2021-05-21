Arkansas State Parks, a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism (ADPHT), is partnering with the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) to host free public COVID-19 vaccination clinics in 10 state parks across the state. The first vaccination clinics will be held Saturday, May 22.
“I’m very pleased that these 10 parks will be sites for vaccine clinics beginning this weekend,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism. “The superintendents and staff were asked to help, and they responded quickly to set things up to help get more Arkansans vaccinated. I’m proud of their dedication.”
Participants at all locations will receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
A complete list of vaccination sites, dates, and times is available at https://www.arkansasstateparks.com/ covid-19 -vaccine-clinics.
“Arkansas State Parks is excited to help people get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus,” said Arkansas State Parks Director Grady Spann. “Many people go to parks because of the health benefits of the outdoors and the safe and welcoming environment they provide to all. We hope that visitors and parks staff will take advantage of this opportunity to get us closer to being able to provide the traditional state park experience that so many want to get back to.”
ADH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that everyone who is eligible receive the vaccine. Everyone 18 years of age and older is now eligible to get the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination that will be given at the clinics.
Those receiving the COVID-19 vaccination during a state park clinic will be entered in a drawing to win a gift certificate for two nights of lodging (lodge room, cabin, or campsite) of their choice at any of Arkansas’s state parks. (Certain restrictions apply to gift certificate redemption. Must be 18 years or older to make reservations, and reservations are subject to availability. Complimentary stays may not be redeemed Memorial Day through Labor Day, weekends in April and October, holidays, or special event weekends.) Visitors who receive their vaccination at Crater of Diamonds State Park on May 22 during the clinic will have their admission to the diamond search waived.
Participating State Parks and Vaccination Clinics
May 22, 2021 Clinics
Crater of Diamonds State Park on May 22 at 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Devil’s Den State Park on May 22 at 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Lake Catherine State Park on May 22 at 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Lake Ouachita State Park on May 22 at 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Mammoth Spring State Park on May 22 at 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Mount Nebo State Park on May 22 at 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Pinnacle Mountain State Park on May 22 at 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
May 29, 2021 Clinics
DeGray Lake Resort State Park on May 29 at 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Mississippi River State Park on May 29 at 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Petit Jean State Park on May 29 at 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Key Things to Know about COVID-19 Vaccines from the CDCEveryone 18 years of age and older is now eligible to get a Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination. Those 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only at this time.
Visitors will receive the vaccine free of charge, regardless of health insurance or immigration status in accordance with federal government guidelines.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.
People who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.
